Police Minister Bheki Cele to be grilled by MPs on SA unrest

The portfolio committee on police has confirmed that Police Minister Bheki Cele will appear before it on Friday, following a spate of violent protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Cele is currently on a visit to affected areas in KZN to calm the situation.

Chairperson of the committee, Tina Joemat-Pettersson said the meeting with Cele on the security situation was important. “The committee considered it necessary and urgent to convene this meeting to assess the general response by the security apparatus to the violence, with a view of ensuring stability and the rule of law,” said Joemat-Pettersson. She said they condemned the violence and looting that has been taking place in the two provinces.

She said law enforcement agencies must deal with those behind stoking it. Joemat-Pettersson said they wanted to ensure that police do what is necessary to secure KZN and Gauteng. These two provinces were vital to the economy of the country, with Gauteng being the economic hub of the continent.