Police tell Ngizwe Mchunu to pack up and leave Gugu Dlamini Park as he tries to rival EFF manifesto

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have told former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu to pack up and leave Gugu Dlamini Park, where he intended to host a cultural event that would rival the EFF’s election manifesto. It is alleged the police told him his event was not approved.

In a brief interview with the media, Mchunu accused Malema of sabotaging his event, the Amabhinca Festival. Mchunu has been at loggerheads with the EFF leadership and leader Julius Malema since last year, when he made tribalistic comments, stating he—as the fictitious president of the Bhinca nation—would not allow the red berets to launch their manifesto in Durban. He also threatened to stop Malema from launching his manifesto at the stadium.

He later lost his JAC ambassadorship and was forced to return the sponsored car after he refused to apologise. Mchunu has vowed to continue with his cultural event, accusing the EFF of sabotaging his long-planned event. He was seen on Friday setting up a stage at Gugu Dlamini Park, which is just outside The Workshop in Durban.

IOL News understands that members of the police and security personnel were stationed at the park to prevent the event from taking place. WATCH: Police are still camping at Gugu Park in Central Durban to block Ngizwe Mchunu from continuing with his event by force. Mchunu has vowed to continue with his Maskandi Carnival event despite police order that the event was not approved pic.twitter.com/CV3dCQlOT4 — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) February 10, 2024 IOL News has approached several KZN SAPS spokespeople for comment, but they have yet to respond. Former member of the EFF in the province, Vusi Khoza, led a counter-campaign against the party’s manifesto launch at the stadium.

Khoza, who was fired from the party for failing to hire buses for the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebration in Soweto, Gauteng last year, called on people to attend Mchunu’s event instead of the EFF manifesto. Meanwhile, the EFF is launching its manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Guys please go check up on Ngizwe Mchunu 😂 I think he might be dead because he said Moses Mabhida will be empty unless he’s dead. Rest In Peace bandla Yoh such bad news in the morning 😂🤣 #EFFManifestoLaunch — Mam’Mpungose 🇵🇸 (@NalediChirwa) February 10, 2024 A strong crowd of red beret supporters from KZN had filled the 50,000 seater stadium.