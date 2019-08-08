Police Minister Bheki Cele was back in Port Elizabeth on Thursday to visit hotspots in the area. Picture: Raahil Sain / ANA

Port Elizabeth - Police Minister Bheki Cele was back in Port Elizabeth on Thursday and visited several murder hotspots in the city’s gang-ridden Northern Areas. Cele was accompanied by Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Liziwe Nshinga and Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani.

The visit kicked off at the 10111 centre in Schauderville whereafter Cele visited the Bethelsdorp and Chatty areas to engage with residents.

Responding to community concerns in the city’s Northern Areas, Cele acknowledged that some of the police were not working hand in glove with community members.

He said one of the biggest problems in Nelson Mandela Bay was the possession of illegal firearms.

“Those police officers working with gangs must be arrested. When you say police are corrupt, you must give the names so that we can investigate those individual troublesome members but not to generalise,” said Cele.

Nshinga said that construction on the new police station in Chatty would start on Monday. She envisioned the project to be completed by the end of September.

Cele was in Nelson Mandela Bay twice last year and in December promised that a new police station would be built .

At the time Cele announced that 42 police officers would be deployed at the new satellite station in Chatty.

