Parliament - The damage inflicted on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) while the organisation was politically corrupted was far worse than a reading of the Nugent report suggested, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Wednesday.
Responding to questions from members of parliament's standing committee on finance, Kieswetter said the true extent of the trauma staff suffered during the period investigated by the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance was incalculable and hit home when he spoke to employees in person.
"It saddens me to say that the extent of the damage is far deeper than the Nugent commission says. Paper is patient," Kieswetter said, quoting an Afrikaans proverb.
"When you look into their eyes, when you hear their stories you see the full extent of the trauma."
Kieswetter said the organisation had lost a sense of trust and its ability to attract "good people" and needed to regain this.