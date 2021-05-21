Political parties holding bilateral meetings on land expropriation

Cape Town - The chairperson of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation, Mathole Motshekga, believes all parties will have formulated their positions by next week after holding bilateral meetings on amendments to Section 25 of the Constitution.

The committee, which met on Friday, is currently crafting a bill on changes to the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Motshekga said he had noted that parties had been meeting on the sidelines of the ad hoc committee to determine if they have a common position on some of the issues.

The committee said some of the issues up for discussion related to the ownership of land.

This would be a debate on whether the state should be the custodian of land and also looking at whether the 1913 cut-off-date for restitution should be removed or not.

Motshekga said parties must come up with issues to be discussed in their sessions.

“I would suggest that a list is formulated of the issues that would be discussed in bilaterals (meetings), so when we meet next week we can see where there is convergence. We have to move to the point of the revised text of the bill,” said Motshekga.

The ad hoc committee expressed confidence recently it would be in a position to finalise the process soon.

IOL