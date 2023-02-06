Political parties pay tribute to Frene Ginwala

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor has described late former Speaker Frene Ginwala as the architect of the first democratic Parliament who led a generation of new MPs that shaped the legislation of the country. Pandor said Ginwala, who died last month at her Cape Town home at the age of 90, had been central to the building of Parliament.

She said she was instrumental in the instilling of discipline in 1994 and ensuring that every political party was treated equally. “I believe Comrade Frene came fully into her own when she was nominated as our ANC candidate for National Assembly Speaker of the first democratically elected Parliament. When she ascended to the Assembly chair after the vote, I think all of us present in that May of 1994 knew that a new era had begun for South Africa. Speaker Ginwala shaped the democratic character of our Parliament,” said Pandor, adding she was supported by a number of MPs. “Speaker Ginwala was determined at that time that this Parliament will be an accessible Parliament of the people, open committees, questions to the executive, informative debates and reminded us all often that we are in this together. She stood out in that she respected all political parties had a voice in her Chamber,” she said.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said Ginwala had led by example and never wavered in her commitment for a democratic and free country. Gwarube called on the current generation of lawmakers to go back to the promises made in 1994 to ensure they were fulfilled. She said the country was going through a number of socio-economic challenges and they needed to be addressed.

MPs were on Monday paying tribute to Ginwala during a joint sitting of the House. Gwarube said parliamentarians needed to live up to the promises made in 1994. She said they also needed to build on the gains made by people like Ginwala.

“Are we building on the gains made by people like Ginwala so that their lives and sacrifices are not in vain, or we have abandoned the hopes and commitments of 1994?,” asked Gwarube. Ginwala started from a clean slate in Parliament when she shaped the rules that are used today. Natasha Ntlangwini of the EFF said Ginwala was the first female Speaker in 1994 when it was not common in South Africa and the continent.

She said Ginwala had dedicated her life to the Struggle to ensure there was freedom and democracy in the country. IFP chief whip Narend Singh also paid tribute to Ginwala. [email protected]