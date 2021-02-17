Political parties resume SONA debate

CAPE TOWN – The State of the Nation address debate resumes on Wednesday. The ANC government was on the receiving end of opposition parties’ attacks for failing to fix the country and an ailing economy. But ANC ministers came to the defence of the ruling party and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela had fired a broadside at EFF leader Julius Malema for changing political allies to meet his political needs. This came after Malema had accused Ramaphosa of being a weak leader.

But other parties including the DA, EFF, ACDP and UDM accused the government of bungling on the AstraZeneca roll-out plan.

They said there was no clear plan to roll out vaccines to most of the people in different parts of the country.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said they will begin with the roll out of vaccines soon and inoculate everyone who needs a jab.

The government has said millions of vaccines have been procured and will be delivered in the coming weeks and months.

They want to vaccinate 40 million people or 67% of the population to reach herd community.

The government also came under attack for failing to fight PPE corruption and other malfeasance in state institutions.

The opposition parties said despite promises of arresting people behind corruption, nobody has been locked up.

This is also against the backdrop of damning reports of the Special Investigating Unit and the Auditor-General, who have fingered a number of people in corruption.

siyabonga.mkhwanazi

Political Bureau