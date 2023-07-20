Political parties want an urgent investigation into Johannesburg explosion

Opposition parties have called for an urgent investigation into the cause of an explosion that rocked the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, saying the probe must prevent future incidents. Build One South Africa leader, Mmusi Maimane said repairs to the infrastructure will take months, given how the government has previously handled disasters in the country.

The IFP in Gauteng said it was shocked by the explosion. IFP MPL and party provincial chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini said the authorities must investigate the cause of the explosion. “The IFP urges that immediate action be taken to investigate the cause of the explosion and reconstruct the affected roads, as they remain critical economic arteries in the Johannesburg economy. We trust that the Gauteng and City of Johannesburg governments will work together effectively and expeditiously to restore normality in the area,” said Dhlamini.

DA leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga said the government must get to the bottom of what happened in Johannesburg. He called on Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance Mzi Khumalo to launch an urgent investigation into the explosion. “Furthermore, this explosion occurred along the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) route, which means that the structural integrity of the road must be determined before being used by the public and public transport vehicles,” said Msimanga.

He added that the party will continue to monitor the investigation being conducted. However, he warned that there should be no delays in the investigation.