Politician accused of urging people to attack Gauteng malls appears in court

Bruce Aldrin Nimmerhoudt, a senior Patriotic Alliance (PA) member in Joburg, who allegedly incited mobs to attack malls on Gauteng’s West Rand, made a brief appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Niemmerhoudt, 45, of Toekomsrus in Randfontein, was not asked to plead on the charge of incitement to violence following his arrest at his other home in Witpoortjie, west of Joburg, on July 16.

He was remanded in custody until July 26 to allow him to formally apply for bail. Niemmerhoudt’s arrest came after a voice clip surfaced in which he allegedly called on his supporters and members of the ANC Youth League and Women’s League on Thursday to attack shopping centres. He allegedly urged the two ANC-affiliated component structures to join him and his supporters in attacking malls in Roodepoort, Krugersdorp, Randfontein and businesses in the neighbouring suburbs.

Nimmerhoudt allegedly also urged his supporters to block all main roads in Main Reef and attack trucks delivering goods to the West Rand towns. The clip led to some of the residents in the suburbs west of Joburg and the West Rand making frantic calls to their residential security companies and neighbourhood watches. Urging his supporters to be vigilant, the alleged instigator said: “Communities of the West Rand are much stronger but we are much more.

’’Do not attack schools, do not attack health-care facilities, but malls you can do whatever you want. Do not attack any person except for those who stand in your way.” In a bid to protect its residents, Farhaad Sardiwala, the deputy chairperson of the Florida Community Police Forum (CPF), sent the voice clip to the police. At the time of the circulation of the video things had returned to normal in Roodepoort after running battles between the police, security officers and the looters on Tuesday.

Niemmerhoudt was arrested early on Friday at one of his residential addresses in Witpoortjie, west of Joburg. Police confiscated three cellphones which form part of their investigation. According to the police, he allegedly confessed to his involvement in making the clip. He was detained at the Randfontein police station holding cells and is expected to face a charge of inciting public violence in court.