Politician Bruce Nimmerhoudt accused of terrorism to know on Friday if he will get bail

Johannesburg - Patriotic Alliance West Rand leader Bruce Nimmerhoudt, accused of terrorism, will know on Friday whether he will be released on bail or not in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. While Magistrate Annelie Africa is expected to deliver her verdict, Nimmerhouldt’s supporters have staged protests’ action in his hometown of Toekomsrus in Randfontein demanding his release on bail.

His supporters, who included member of his political party, were adamant that the charges under the Terrorism and Related Activities Act and of inciting violence were a fabrication by his political opponents, who allegedly want to scupper his plans to become a mayor in one of the West Rand’s three municipalities. Another Gauteng opposition party, the ACDP, has also come out in support of Nimmerhoudt’s bid to be released on bail. Yesterday, ACDP Gauteng leader Bishop Dalton Adams said his party has taken exception to the charge of terrorism under the Terrorism and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004 added against Nimmerhoudt.

“We strongly believe that justice must take its course and that the state must prove beyond any reasonable doubt that Mr Nimmerhoudt has committed an offence which warrants the charge of terrorism under the Terrorism and Related Activities Act. “We further question why Mr Nimmerhoudt is held in chains while others accused of similar charges are left unchained. All people are equal before the law and there should be no discrimination against anyone on the basis of political affiliation, race, gender or religion,” Adams said. He said his party believes in the rule of law and that elections must be free and fair. It is imperative that the justice system does not fall prey to political tactics.

“As the ACDP, we believe that we can enjoy genuine change and renewal in our country that is built on the pillars of integrity, justice, competence, honour and respect,” Adams said. In his bail application, Nimmerhoudt also claimed that he was under the instruction of his party leader Gayton McKenzie to fight for justice and to protect West Rand against any threats of destruction and looting. Earlier this week, Nimmerhoudt’s counsel, Calvin Richards, argued that Nimmerhoudt was not the author of the voice note which encouraged people to attack all the malls in the West Rand.

Richards expressed concern to the court that they only became aware of the new charge of terrorism against their client during their arrival for the bail application on Monday. He said Nimmerhoudt was initially charged with a schedule 1 offence of inciting violence but the state preferred to add another charge without informing them on time. Nimmerhoudt, however, told the court that he would plead guilty on all charges against him when a trial date is set. Meanwhile, ANC councillor Solly Silawule at Ekurhuleni Metro Council is expected to apply for bail in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly looting alcohol at Daveyton Mall during the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.