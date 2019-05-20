Preparations are underway for the first sitting of South Africa's 6th democratic parliament later this week and the public still have no idea who the new ministers will be.
The president has already indicated that he plans to trim down the number of ministers, cutting the salary bill and at the same time hopefully getting rid of tainted public officials.
Pressident Cyril Ramaphosa previously told supporters that the elections sent a clear message that voters wanted an ANC that was responsive, humble and led by servant leadership who were competent, and not corrupt or arrogant.
“Through this election our people were saying they want an ANC that is going to run government properly.
"With this election they were saying state capture must be history. We must never ever go back to state capture. The things we hear about at the Zondo Commission must be things of the past,” Ramaphosa said.
Among the names on the list of Members of Parliament which the ANC submitted to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng last week were a number of controversial names including scandal plagued former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, both of whom analysts have warned Ramaphosa not to include in his Cabinet.
Do you expect any surprises among the ministers when President Ramaphosa announces his new Cabinet? Take today's poll.
Previous poll results:
Question: Will President Cyril Ramaphosa succeed in cleaning up his Cabinet?
Result: While 36.5% of readers expressed vonfidence that President Ramaphosa could in fact rid his Cabinet of the bad apples, a shocking 42.3% of readers felt that the rot of corruption and looting of state resources was too deeply entrenched. A further 21.2% of readers who took the poll said they did not think the president would clean up Cabinet.
* Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.
IOL