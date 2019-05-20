Preparations are underway for the first sitting of South Africa's 6th democratic parliament later this week and the public still have no idea who the new ministers will be.





The president has already indicated that he plans to trim down the number of ministers, cutting the salary bill and at the same time hopefully getting rid of tainted public officials.





Pressident Cyril Ramaphosa previously told supporters that the elections sent a clear message that voters wanted an ANC that was responsive, humble and led by servant leadership who were competent, and not corrupt or arrogant.



