The African National Congress (ANC) has retained the majority in the National Assembly with 230 seats in the sixth democratic national assembly.





Announcing the results on Saturday, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Glen Mashinini, said 14 parties would be representing South Africans in the National Assembly after the May 8 elections.





The Democratic Alliance will remain the official opposition with 84 seats, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will have 44 seats in Parliament.





The Inkatha Freedom Party will have 14 seats, the Freedom Front Plus will have 10 seats, and the African Christian Democratic Party will have four. The National Freedom Party, United Democratic Movement and Congress of the People will have two each.





Political newcomers GOOD and African Transformation Movement will both have two seats.



