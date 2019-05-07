Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





According to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.





Young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll.





Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country.





South African voters have the opportunity to vote for a natinal government as well as a provincial government. In some provinces the ruling party was relegated to the provincial opposition after the previous general election. Will this be the case again or will voters choose one party to represent them both nationally and at provincial level?





Are you splitting your vote? Take today's poll.





Previous poll results:



Question: Have you decided which party will get your X?





Result: A massive 80.7% of readers say that they have already decided which party they will vote for, while 16.4% of readers are still undecided. Only 2.9% of readers who took our poll said they would not be voting in the upcoming elections.





