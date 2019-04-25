President Cyril Ramaphosa promoting a healthy lifestyle by walking from Gugulethu Sports Complex to Athlone Stadium. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





According to IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, South Africa's voters' roll contains 26 756 898 voters, of whom 55 percent are women and 45 percent are men.





Young voters under the age of 29 constitute 20 percent of the total voters roll.





Voters will cast their votes at 22 924 voting stations across the country.





South Africans, and the world, were euphoric when President Cyril Ramaphosa took over the reins from scandal-riddled former president Jacob Zuma, but will that translate to support for the ANC at the polls?





Are you still feeling the effects of "Ramaphoria"? Take today's poll.





Previous poll results:

Question: Do you think free and fair elections are possible in South Africa?





Result: A massive 61.8% of readers say that they do not believe that free and fair elections are possible in South Africa, while 30.9% of readers are postive that the elections will be fair. 7.4% of readers who took our poll said they would not be voting in the upcoming elections.





* Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.



