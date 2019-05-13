The 2019 general elections are done and dusted and President Cyril Ramaphosa has the unenviable job of rebuilding the public's confidence in government and the ruling ANC and that means starting with his Cabinet





The president has already indicated that he plans to trim down the number of ministers, cutting the salary bill and at the same time hopefully getting rid of tainted public officials.





At the ANC's victory celebrations on Sunday Ramaphosa told a jubilant crowd of supporters gathered at Luthuli House that the elections sent a clear message that voters wanted an ANC that was responsive, humble and led by servant leadership who were competent, and not corrupt or arrogant.



