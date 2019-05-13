The 2019 general elections are done and dusted and President Cyril Ramaphosa has the unenviable job of rebuilding the public's confidence in government and the ruling ANC and that means starting with his Cabinet
The president has already indicated that he plans to trim down the number of ministers, cutting the salary bill and at the same time hopefully getting rid of tainted public officials.
At the ANC's victory celebrations on Sunday Ramaphosa told a jubilant crowd of supporters gathered at Luthuli House that the elections sent a clear message that voters wanted an ANC that was responsive, humble and led by servant leadership who were competent, and not corrupt or arrogant.
“Through this election our people were saying they want an ANC that is going to run government properly.
"With this election they were saying state capture must be history. We must never ever go back to state capture. The things we hear about at the Zondo Commission must be things of the past,” Ramaphosa said.
However, the ANC has been wracked by factionalism and infightin for years and former president Jacob Zuma still has many loyal followers inside the top structures of the organisation. Will they hinder Ramaphosa's work or will he succeed in crafting a government that will win back the respect of South Africans?
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa succeed in cleaning up his Cabinet? Take today's poll.
Previous poll results:
Question: Are you happy with your party's performance in the elections?
Result: A whopping 53.4% of readers said they were not satisfied with their party's performance in the 2019 general elections, while 41.4% of readers felt that their party of choice had performed well. A further 5.2% of readers who took the poll said they did not vote.
