South Africa will hold its 6th democratic national and provincial elections on May 8.



A record 48 political parties will contest the this year's elections, 19 more parties on the ballot paper compared to the last general elections in 2014.





A record number of political parties will also contest the provincial elections. Gauteng has the highest number of parties at 36. The smallest number is in the Northern Cape at 21.





Today we ask: Will you be voting for one of the big 3 ie ANC, DA, EFF or for one of the smaller parties? Vote below.





Previous poll results:





Question:





On what are you basing your decision on who to vote for?





Result:

The party's manifesto: 32%

The party's recent actions: 31.1%

The party's history or legacy: 21.4%

Your feeling on the day: 5.8%

Other: 9.7%

