The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says that the freezing of wages of the public service will further hamper any form of economic growth due to the reduced buying power of the over 1.3 million public servants.
The union says that it had noted with concern the comments attributed to the Deputy Minister of Finance David Masondo, at an investor conference in Cape Town on Monday, where Masondo told investors of the government’s intention to freeze wages across its operations in curbing its escalating expenditure.
“He further went on to boldly indicate that the government needed to show that it was in control of the public purse.
“It is worth noting that the Alliance Political Council meeting, held on 10 to 11 November 2019, referred this matter to take place within proper processes for engagement and therefore attaching great importance to the urgent necessity for a holistic approach that involves all stakeholders and seeks to unify a widest possible range of South Africans to address this crisis,” said Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.
He said that Popcru was of the view that the Masondo’s views were pre-emptive in nature and only sought to undermine the very platforms where such matters are to be thoroughly engaged on saying that this could only lead to engagements which are in bad faith.