JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said on Friday that the board chairwoman, Advocate Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele SC, has tendered her resignation.

She will step down at the end of the month.

Makhubele, who led the interim board from October 2017, has overseen the Prasa board during turbulent times. During her tenure, she had to deal with a number of organisational challenges which included ongoing investigations, arising out of the Public Protector's report on the rail agency, the Auditor General's findings and the Treasury Report, as well as leadership instability.

Before serving on the Prasa board, Makhubele had already been recommended for appointment as a judge to the Gauteng Division of the High Court. She had deferred her appointment to April 1, 2018, to wind up her practice, and also resigned as chairwoman of the Water Tribunal.

Prasa said that Makhubele accepted to serve on the Prasa interim board until end of March 2018, being the effective date of her resignation from other strictures. Prasa is yet to name Makhubele's replacement.

Responding on her resignation, Makhubele said: "I had already requested not to start immediately but accepted to serve on the Prasa board until end of Mach 2018 and then take up my appointment [as judge] in April."

Makhubele was the first black female chairperson of the Pretoria Bar, which she joined in 1999 after working as a public prosecutor in Giyani, Limpopo, and as Assistant Master of the High Court in Pretoria.

African News Agency/ANA