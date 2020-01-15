Johannesburg - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday picketed outside Eskom’s Megawatt Park’s headquarters in Johannesburg in opposition to the privatisation and unbundling of the troubled utility.
The two unions also called for the removal of Pravin Gordhan from his cabinet position as Minister of Public Enterprises, the government department which plays an oversight role on Eskom.
Nehawu is another union that has called for Gordhan’s sacking as Public Enterprises Minister. The union claimed that he had not done a good job in his deployment by the government.
“Apart from twiddling his thumbs while Eskom crumbled, he has also allowed other state owned enterprises to be in a perpetual state of disarray. The majority of SOE’s are shambolically managed and haemorrhage money on a daily basis,” said Nehawu General Secretary Zola Saphetha.
In their joint memorandum to Eskom the NUM and Numsa said that their workers under Eskom's employ demanded that the unbundling and "relinking" of Eskom be stopped with immediate effect.