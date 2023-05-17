Cape Town - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has denied claims by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter that he had urged him to initiate a private intelligence gathering operation. He said this was De Ruyter’s own initiative and he was not informed about it until months later.

He said De Ruyter had told him in passing about the project, but gave no details. Gordhan, who was briefing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday on De Ruyter’s allegations of corruption at Eskom, said he would not besmirch the names of people by naming anyone publicly without evidence for their alleged involvement in corruption. He said his appearance in Scopa was not about shooting the messenger, but about De Ruyter being in charge of Eskom.

“This is not a mission to shoot the messenger. De Ruyter was in charge of an institution. “This is not about shooting the messenger. This is not about this poor guy who is being attacked. If you are in charge, the buck stops with you,” said Gordhan. De Ruyter had told Scopa a few weeks ago that a high-ranking politician was involved in corruption at Eskom.

Gordhan also denied claims that he was interfering in the operations at Eskom, saying his job was to ensure there were answers on key issues affecting the power utility. Gordhan said the fact that De Ruyter was not vetted they left that to the Eskom Board. The minister said he was not involved in the setting up of the private intelligence gathering operation at Eskom led by former national police commissioner George Fivaz.