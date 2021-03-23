Pravin Gordhan vs Tom Moyane set for round 2 at Zondo commission
Johannesburg - The much-anticipated face-off between Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and former South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane is under way at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
South Africans are bracing themselves for round twp of Moyane’s cross-examination led by his lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu.
Mpofu and Gordhan battled it out last year over Gordhan’s testimony on the role Moyane played at Sars, with Mpofu unimpressed about Gordhan's responses over the allegations levelled against his client.
Mpofu at the time accused Gordhan of making up a case against his client after Gordhan accused Moyane of being deeply mired in state capture while at the state-entity in a matter that dates back to 2018, when Moyane laid criminal charges against Gordhan.
With words such as “You don't have to be arrogant Mr Gordhan,” from Mpofu and “I’m not your child or pikinini...I’m not one of those Africans you can undermine, don't think about .. I'm a different person”, during the proceedings, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found himself at pains to play referee as both parties spoke over each other.
In the heated exchange of words, Gordhan, who gave his testimony virtually after medical advice, often hit back and at one point reminded Mpofu that he took exception at his throw-away remarks and that he had to listen up and not "be hard of hearing".
Gordhan would also take jabs at Mpofu over his understanding of the corruption that took place at the institution.
This time around, it remains to be seen how Zondo will keep tabs on the two warring sides and whether Moyane, through Mpofu, will get to the bottom of his cross examination.
Political Bureau