Pray for Zuma, says foundation

DURBAN – Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have been called on by his foundation to join a prayer meeting at People’s Park in Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban today. Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said in a voice note circulating on social media, that the purpose of the event is to pray for Zuma’s safekeeping during his recent prison sentence and the “dark forces” that lay ahead.

He said given the fact that Zuma is a political figure, messages of support for the former statesman will be delivered at the event by political figures. Manyi said that supporters are expected to be at the event, and urged them to abide by the Covid-19 health and safety regulations that were set out by the government as the foundation would not like to be accused of hosting a super spreader event. “We note that the media has been quiet about super spreader events that have been hosted by people like President Cyril Ramaphosa himself, where multitudes of people were shouting at him in various places in Soweto and elsewhere. People were standing shoulder to shoulder and some were not wearing masks,” Manyi said.

He said the media has not reported anything on these matters and will be watching them carefully. The 79-year-old former president has reportedly been in ill-health since his release from prison after being granted medical parole in September, which saw him serve two months of a 15-month sentence. Zuma’s release has also sparked controversy, as his parole, which had been granted by correctional services boss Arthur Fraser, is being challenged by the DA, AfriForum and the Helen Suzman foundation.

The former president has not been in the public eye since a video was posted online last week, where Zuma urged supporters of the ANC to put aside their emotions against the party and vote for it in the upcoming elections. President Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal shortly after the video was posted, with members of the National Executive Committee descending on the province.