Premature to pronounce on appointing Ramaphosa’s new spokesperson

Cape Town – Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, says it would be premature to announce the appointment of a new spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa while embattled spokesperson Khusela Diko is still facing a disciplinary process. Siweya made the statement while responding in the National Assembly to questions from EFF MP Ntombovuyo Mente, who asked if the Presidency had conducted its own investigations and instituted disciplinary hearings against Diko. Mente also asked what had caused the delays in the disciplinary process and when Ramaphosa would appoint a full-time spokesperson to facilitate communication with the media. Diko was suspended in connection with the non-declaration of interests following the involvement of her now late husband Thandisizwe Diko in the procurement of personal protective equipment. The procurement was investigated by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), and contracts linked to him were also terminated.

In her response, Siweya said the SIU had sent a referral letter to the presidency that urged the department to issue a notice of suspension to Khusela Diko.

“Ms Diko was further requested to respond to the allegations contained in the SIU letter by February 24, 2021. However, while the internal process was under way Ms Diko’s husband unexpectedly passed away, which prompted her legal representatives to request an extension to provide her formal response to the allegations contained in the SIU referral letter.”

She said the Presidency had deemed it appropriate to grant Diko an extension until March 25 so that she could respond to the allegations levelled against her.

“It would be premature to pronounce on the issue of appointing a spokesperson while the disciplinary process is still under way,” Siwela said.

Mente told Diko she was sorry for what she had to go through and for being in mourning, but there was a tendency in government to delay cases of maladministration.

She charged the government was taking too long to deal with people implicated in the mismanagement of funds, with R4.5 billion spent on 6 334 civil servants while they were on suspension.

Siweya said the government remained committed to ensuring those who were found to be in the wrong were brought to book.

She added Ramaphosa had instructed the SIU to conduct the investigation quickly, and that the government gave the entity extra money to do its work.

Siweya said the government was acting against corruption.

When she was asked if the Presidency was following the necessary processes dealing with discipline, Siweya assured the MPs and South Africans they would do everything to ensure the matter was resolved.

[email protected]

Political Bureau