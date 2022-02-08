Premier Alan Winde still awaiting advocate Jennifer Williams’s report on Albert Fritz sexual misconduct allegations

Cape Town - Three weeks after the suspension of Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz and there are still no concrete developments into the sexual misconduct allegations against the MEC. On Tuesday morning the office of provincial Premier Alan Winde confirmed he was waiting for the report by the independent investigator, advocate Jennifer Williams, into the veracity of the allegations against Fritz.

“Advocate Williams is in control of the process and the length of time needed for the completion of her independent investigation. The premier has requested for the investigation to be concluded as quickly as possible and we will communicate further once a report is made available to the premier,” Winde’s spokesperson, Odette Cason, said. On whether there is an update on the police inquiry, Cason said: “Please refer to SAPS, which is best placed to provide an update. The premier has met with provincial police commissioner and has emphasised his full support for the inquiry. He has also encouraged complainants to lay criminal charges when they are ready.” Brigadier Novela Potelwa, spokesperson for provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, confirmed earlier that police had opened an inquiry about two weeks ago.

Attempts were made to get an update from Potelwa, but she had not responded at the time of publication. Winde previously said he could not influence the time taken to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations. In a recent interview, the MEC’s brother, Robbie Fritz, spoke out, saying he believed his brother was a victim of dirty politics.