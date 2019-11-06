Cape Town - MPs have warned against government’s plans to introduce pre-paid water and electricity meters to address the culture of non-payment for services by consumers.
According to MPs, the people who would be the hardest hit by this move would be the poorest of the poor, and those who were unemployed.
The remarks by MPs follow a presentation during a joint meeting of the portfolio committees of human settlements, water and sanitation as well as co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta).
MPs heard about plans to pilot the initiative in the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in Phuthaditjhaba, as well as in the Thabazimbi, Naledi and Govan Mbeki municipalities.
About R14.9billion is owed to water boards.