President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector. The appointment was made is in terms of section 193(4) of the Constitution of South Africa. It also follows the recommendations of the National Assembly after 244 MPs mainly from the African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) voted in favour of her appointment.

This was announced by the president’s office on Wednesday morning in a statement. “President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of section 193(4) of Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and on the recommendation of the National Assembly, appointed advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector of the Republic of South Africa for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from November 1, 2023,” the statement reads. “The president wishes advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trust that she will serve the people of South Africa with honour and dedication.”

Gcaleka has been appointed to replace advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane as South Africa's Public Protector. Mkhwebane was fired from office in September after a majority of the MPs voted for her removal as Public Protector in Parliament. She was impeached, with about 318 voting for, 43 against, and one abstaining in the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa wrote to Mkhwebane a day after Parliament voted overwhelmingly that she should be removed from office for misconduct and incompetence. The National Assembly then voted in favour of Gcaleka’s appointment. About 244 MPs voted in support of her appointment. She only needed 240 votes. She was appointed Deputy Public Protector in January 2020 and later acted in the Public Protector’s role since Mkhwebane’s suspension in June 2022.