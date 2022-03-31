President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola as new police chief

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the new Police Commissioner with Lieutenant-General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola set to assume his duties as the top cop on Friday. Ramaphosa announced Masemola’s appointment on Thursday saying he is a career policeman with extensive experience in the police.

He had worked in various roles in the police over many years. He said a panel comprising former Cabinet minister Sydney Mufamadi, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Police Minister Bheki Cele had helped in selecting the new police boss. In his remarks Ramaphosa said Masemola would need to clamp down on crime.

“The weight of the nation’s expectation resting on the commissioner’s shoulders will be matched only by the weight of the support the government will place at the disposal of the commissioner,” said Ramaphosa. The appointment of Masemola came after Khehla Sitole’s term ended on Thursday following the early termination of his contract. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa congratulated Masemola and called on him to restore discipline in the police.

“Restore discipline in the police force please, the rest will follow,” said Holomisa. The DA called on Masemola to ensure he stood up to Cele. It said he has to take tough decisions in fighting crime and corruption.

Sitole was at loggerheads with Cele for some time leading to Ramaphosa’s view that it was not good for the police. Ramaphosa had promised in his State of the Nation Address that he was going to make appointments in the security cluster. Masemola’s appointment comes after appointments in other agencies of government.