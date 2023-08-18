President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cosatu to be part of UDF's 40th celebration

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among the key speakers at the United Democratic Front's (UDF) 40th anniversary celebrations taking place this weekend in Johannesburg. The event, themed "Building Active Citizenry for Accountability and Transformation," will be held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday.

It will run from 1pm until 5pm with a cultural programme running throughout the proceedings. In a statement, the presidency mentioned that Ramaphosa will participate in the high-level discussion alongside Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and Popo Molefe, who was part of the formation of the UDF and elected as Secretary of the Transvaal region before becoming National Secretary. The celebration, headed by the founding UDF leaders, aims to celebrate, commemorate, and rekindle the UDF’s legacy through community-led action and the movement’s core principles of non-racialism, non-sexism, and democracy in present-day South Africa.

It will also commemorate the sacrifices made and struggles faced by activists and community members associated with the UDF. While celebrations will take place in Joburg, UDF activists in the Western Cape will also gather to commemorate the anniversary. Activists have arranged a series of events for this weekend.

The following events will take place in the Western Cape this weekend. On Saturday, a panel discussion on the book "Dear Mr President," written by Doctor Andre Odendaal, will take place. Nazeema Mohammed will chair the discussion, with Pallo Jordan and Andre Odendaal making up the panel at the Iziko Museum. On Sunday, a wreath-laying ceremony by UDF veterans from the Western Cape will take place at the Rocklands Civic Centre at 7am.

Furthermore, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has extended its message of support to the UDF ahead of its upcoming anniversary. It will also be part of the event. "This is a moment to pay tribute to the countless heroes, from Oscar Mpetha to Elijah Barayi and Nana Abrahams, who built the UDF on factory floors and offices, at schools and universities, in our churches and mosques, in civics and unions, in prisons, and in exile," it said.

It also commended the UDF for its efforts to mobilise millions of South Africans from all races, classes, religions, and regions in support of a democratic constitutional order and the Freedom Charter’s vision. [email protected]