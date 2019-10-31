President Cyril Ramaphosa travels to Japan for the Rugby World Cup final. Picture: Itumeleng English/African news Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has been appointed as acting president of South Africa, as President Cyril Ramaphosa travels to Yokohama, Japan, to lead the nation’s support for the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup final against England, the Presidency said on Thursday. “The final, which will be played on Saturday, is a repeat of the 2007 tournament where these two sides also squared off in the most important encounter of the Rugby World Cup,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.

“The president will lend his support to the Springboks and supporters of the national team in terms of his constitutionally assigned role of ‘promoting the unity of the nation and that which will advance the Republic.'

As Ramaphosa undertakes this working visit to Japan, Deputy President David Mabuza is in the People’s Republic of China where he is co-chairing the 7th Session of the South Africa-China Bi-National Commission.

“The South Africa-China Bi-National Commission is a strategic platform between our two countries for engagement on issues of common interest including political and economic relations,” said Diko.