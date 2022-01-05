President Cyril Ramaphosa must table the first Zondo report to Parliament immediately – DA

Johannesburg - DA leader John Steenhuisen has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to table the first Zondo report in Parliament to allow all parties to take remedial action. Steenhuisen’s call came as Ramaphosa had already told the nation that he would table the full report to Parliament on June 30 after having applied his mind and possible steps to turn the tide against corruption.

But Steenhuisen is adamant that the first report must be tabled immediately. He said: “As the first of three reports from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday, our nation must now embark on the arduous journey of ridding our country of impunity and political unaccountability by charging the accused, placing them behind bars and eradicating the scourge of ANC corruption once and for all. “I call on President Ramaphosa to urgently table the first Zondo report in Parliament so that the legislative wing of our constitutional democracy can get to work studying its findings and taking the necessary remedial action. “The devastating fire at the National Assembly over the past 48 hours may have damaged the brick and mortar of the building, but Parliament and its duty to the people of South Africa must remain strong and effective as we enter a crucial period in post-democratic history, both for political accountability and constitutional democracy,” he said.

Steenhuisen said for far too long the ANC’s pervasive and insidious style of corruption and tender manipulation, aided and justified by the party’s cadre deployment policy, has hollowed out our public service, awarded tenders to friends and family, and robbed taxpayers of the services for which they continue to pay. “But, more importantly, the ANC’s culture of political unaccountability and impunity must fall if we are to set a precedent to deter the wholesale capture of the state by politicians ever again. “Together with the DA’s shadow cabinet, I have begun studying the reports extensively to determine what action needs to be taken in this regard. Ministry by the ministry, department by department, and individual by individual, we will ensure that a culture of accountability is restored in South Africa,” Steenhuisen said.

He said his party would not bow to threats of political terrorism by those who seek to evade scrutiny and prosecution, whether it be alleged acts of sabotage on buildings and institutions, incitement to violence by politicians and their ilk, or any other attempts to derail political accountability. The DA leader said his party would fight to the very end to ensure that South Africa has a government of transparency and integrity, based on the founding principles of our constitutional democracy. South Africans have seen countless commissions of inquiry, investigations and reports over the years which have led to no prosecutions and no consequences for those implicated, he said.