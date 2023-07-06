President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to former minister in the presidency Essop Pahad describing him as a thinker and strategist. Ramaphosa said Pahad had dedicated his life to the struggle, adding he stood firm for his beliefs and principles against the injustices of Apartheid.

Pahad, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning, was banned for five years by the Apartheid regime and later left for exile. He joined the struggle at a time the repressive regime cracked down on those who fought fiercely against Apartheid forces. According to Ramaphosa, despite the struggle, Pahad had gone on to serve the country after the dawn of democracy.

He served under former President Thabo Mbeki's administration. “We mourn the passing of a veteran of our struggle, 65 years after he took his first revolutionary step of becoming a member of the Transvaal Indian Congress. “Security crackdowns, banning and exile shaped Essop Pahad’s contribution over decades to our struggle and, as Parliamentary Counsellor to President Thabo Mbeki and Minister in the Presidency, to the early design and impact of our democratic state.

"Essop Pahad was a thinker and strategist who brought his understanding of the human condition, injustice and inequality at the national and international level to bear on our transition to democracy and in introducing a democratic, non-aligned and activist South Africa to the global community. He served our nation with pride, principle, pragmatism, and a charm that lived comfortably alongside a tongue that could lash severely at the right provocation," said Ramaphosa. Essop will be buried today at the West Park Cemetery at Islamic practice.