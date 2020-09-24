President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss Nehawu’s concerns in Friday meeting
Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union on Friday, after the union’s protest on Monday.
President Ramaphosa will be joined by the Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Senzo Mchunu, and Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla.
The meeting follows the union’s submission of a memorandum to the president relating to, among others, improving occupational health and safety uniformly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as remuneration matters.
The meeting will be taking place at midday at the president’s official residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, in Pretoria.
The union on Monday took its fight for improved working conditions for front-line workers, combating Covid-19 corruption and salary increases to the Union Buildings as it accused the government of not listening to its grievances.
Nehawu staged a national strike earlier this month demanding that the government accede to its demands by September 10 or face the possible downing of tools by public servants, including health workers.
The union was, however, left furious when its demands were ignored by the government, leading to the second strike action this past Monday demanding answers directly from Ramaphosa.
On top of the 8% salary increments for its members, it wants reassurance from the government that workers will not be punished through disciplinary hearings or face dismissals if they refuse to work under conditions where the government does not provide personal protective equipment.
IOL