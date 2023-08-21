President of Brazil has touched down in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit, Jinping and Modi still expected

The President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, arrived at OR Tambo International Airport earlier on Monday ahead of the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit.
The Brazilian President was received by International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor.
The BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place at the Sandton International Convention Centre in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.
The People’s Republic of China, President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are still expected to arrive in the country.
Jinping is expected to arrive later on Monday while Modi is expected on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend in person due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Putin will participate in the summit virtually and will be represented in Johannesburg by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cameroon, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, also arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport. He was received by Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.
Other heads of state and dignitaries have also been arriving in the country as invitations to attend the Summit were extended to 67 leaders across Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Caribbean.