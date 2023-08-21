President of Brazil has touched down in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit, Jinping and Modi still expected

The President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, arrived at OR Tambo International Airport earlier on Monday ahead of the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit. The Brazilian President was received by International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place at the Sandton International Convention Centre in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. The People’s Republic of China, President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are still expected to arrive in the country. Jinping is expected to arrive later on Monday while Modi is expected on Tuesday.