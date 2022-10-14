Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, October 14, 2022

President Ramaphosa appoints Mosotho Moepya as the new chairperson of the IEC

Mosotho Moepya has been appointed chairperson of the IEC. Picture: Masi Losi

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mosotho Moepya as the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) effective from October 15.

Moepya will be succeeding Glen Mashinini, whose term ended in April.

The president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said, “Mr Moepya has extensive knowledge and experience of the powers and functions of the Electoral Commission.

“He has served as a full-time member of the Electoral Commission since 2018 after holding various senior positions in the Commission since 1998.”

The appointment of Moepya has been made in terms of Section 8 (1) of the Electoral Commission Act, 1996.

“President Ramaphosa wishes Mr Moepya well in his new role,” said Magwenya.

IOL

