President Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala report, reiterates no wrongdoing as parties seek review

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to the Phala Phala report, reiterating that he has always maintained his innocence and denied any involvement in wrongdoing. Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing related to Phala Phala.

However, some parties have expressed their intention to challenge the report, citing perceived flaws. Ramaphosa, speaking on Saturday, emphasized that he did not violate his office's oath. He consistently asserts that he played no part in any misconduct at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for Ramaphosa, reiterated the president's stance, stating, "The president has always maintained that he was not involved in any wrongdoing or the violation of his oath of office." The ATM, DA, and EFF parties have stated that they will seek a review of the report, arguing that the acting Public Protector lacked legal grounds to exonerate Ramaphosa, especially considering the existence of evidence indicating his violation of the Executive Ethics Code. They claim that the report is flawed in multiple aspects and contradicts the findings of the section 89 panel report.