Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been announced the as chairperson of the African Union for 2020, taking over from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The announcement was made on Sunday at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The session was held over two days under the theme “The year of refugees, returnees, and international displaced persons - towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa”.





"It presents an invaluable opportunity to reflect on and address the root causes of forced displacement in Africa," the Presidency said.





Rwandan President HE @PaulKagame handed over the AU Chairmanship to President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the opening ceremony of the 32nd Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union. South Africa assumes the AU chairship in 2020. #AUSummit #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/U5dCgKl1og — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 10, 2019





A number of issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the continental body; peace and security on the continent, developments related to the African continental free trade area, and negotiations for a new cooperation agreement between the African, Caribbean, and Pacific developing countries and the European Union post-2020 were discussed at the meeting.





South Africa also submitted its Instrument of ratification of the agreement on the African continental free trade area during the summit.