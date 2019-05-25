Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday took the oath of office at an event officiated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. The momentous occasion was witnessed by a jubilant crowd, former presidents, heads of state and other dignitaries.

The stadium erupted with cheers as Ramaphosa said, "So help me God", raising his right hand on the podium as he was sworn in as South Africa's 5th democratic president.

"Through the irrefutable power of the ballot on May 8, South Africans declared the dawn of a new era. They had chosen hope over hopelessness and opted for unity over conflict and divisions. As we give effect to their mandate, we draw comfort from the knowledge that that which unites us is far, far more powerful and enduring than that which divides us," Ramaphosa said in his speech.

Ramaphosa's inauguration coincided with Africa Day, and he used the opportunity to call peace on the African continent and increased trade among African nations in line with the vision of the African Union.

"Today, we reaffirm our determination to work with our sisters and brothers across the continent to realise the African Union’s vision of Agenda 2063. To build the Africa that we all Africans want. To forge a free trade area that stretches from Cape Town to Cairo, bringing growth and opportunity to all African countries. To silence the guns and let peace and harmony reign," Ramaphosa said.

African News Agency/ANA