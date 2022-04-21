Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Volodymyr Zelensky agree on need to end conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has had a call with his counterpart from Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on the conflict in the region. Pictures: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS and AFP Stringer/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

President Cyril Ramaphosa has had a call with his counterpart from Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on the conflict in the region. Pictures: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS and AFP Stringer/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Published 26m ago

Share

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed his discussion with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

This comes after Zelensky had revealed on Wednesday that he had a telephone discussion with Ramaphosa over the situation in Ukraine.

Story continues below Advertisment

On Thursday, Ramaphosa said he had a call with the Ukraine president.

“I had a telephone conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and its tragic human cost, as well its global ramifications. We agree on the need for a negotiated end to the conflict which has impacted Ukraine’s place in global supply chains, including its position as a major exporter of food to our continent. President Zelenskyy anticipates closer relations with Africa in future,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has been calling for talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict.

More on this

He has said the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s office should also be involved in those discussions for a ceasefire and an end to the war.

The opposition had been accusing Ramaphosa of not talking to Zelensky when he had spoken to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This was after Ramaphosa had confirmed a few weeks ago that he had spoken to Putin on the conflict in Ukraine.

Story continues below Advertisment

He later had another telephone discussion with US President Joe Biden and the president of China, Xi Jinping.

Ramaphosa had said he had reaffirmed his commitment to the peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The government had also said it had good trade relations with the two countries.

Story continues below Advertisment

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peaceUnited NationsCyril RamaphosaVolodymyr ZelenskyVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine Crisis

Share

Recent stories by:

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi