PREVIEW: Red carpet rolled out for ANC gala dinner

Polokwane – A gala dinner hosted by the Progressive Business Forum is under way as affluent guests ranging from business leaders and politicians gather to fundraise money for the ANC. The gala dinner is being held at the Protea Hotel Ranch Resort ahead of the official January 8 statement to be held at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

PBF convener Sipho Mbele earlier declined to comment when IOL asked for more details regarding the gala dinner, although he confirmed to other news outlets that tickets were sold out – including the R1.2 million VIP seats reserved to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa and R1 million to sit next to deputy president David Mabuza. The dinner is expected to also be used as a fund-raiser to fill the party’s empty coffers since the party had been experiencing serious cash flow problems. The party on Friday also held its annual Golf Day which raised over R2 million.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the money made from the annual golf day and the gala dinner will be used to cover the January 8 expenses. “Every time we have a January 8 we always arrange a golf day to allow people to come and interact. It is not so much of fundraising even but we do four balls and we use the resources to pay off expenses and some of the resources will also be used to take care of the dinner and the rally. Resources we will get at the two events will be used to pay expenses of the January 8 [event],” said Mashatile. Mashatile said over the years the ANC was funded 70% by the private sector.

“We don’t go to businesses and say fund the ANC – we will give you a tender –we don’t do that. Some of the people don’t do business with government, some do but they do not get favours from us. Anybody who wants a tender must follow procedures; no favours from Luthuli House,” Mashatile said. The ANC is broke since the Party Funding Act came into effect. It has failed to pay salaries for its employees. ANC staff members who are still owed salaries for November and December snubbed attending the anniversary, citing that they cannot work while their salaries are outstanding.