Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi granted category 1 state funeral which comes with military honours

This category of the funeral is only reserved for “persons of extraordinary credentials” and only the president can grant them.

Buthelezi’s funeral is likely to be moved from Friday to Saturday, sources have revealed.

The category of the funeral was announced by the Presidency on Tuesday as more mourners continue to flock to KwaPhindangene outside Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal to mourn the death of the Zulu Prince.

“The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy of government accords Special Official Funerals, Category 1, to persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa.