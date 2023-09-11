Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s family points fingers at King Misuzulu

The daughter of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has opened a can of worms regarding the fraught relationship between her father and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwethini. Publicly speaking before a Zulu royal family delegation that came to Buthelezi's home in KwaPhindagene on Monday, Princess Phumzile Buthelezi told mourners who had gathered inside a tent that her father's "fallout" with the incumbent King had gravely affected his health right up until the end.

Recounting her conversation with Buthelezi, the princess told mourners, who included members of the royal family, that her father had allegedly complained about the King's "unbecoming" conduct. This is related to an incident that took place a few months ago when the king allegedly banged tables and used vulgar language towards Buthelezi during a closed-door meeting. "My child, I have been tortured by this; I can’t even eat or sleep," the princess recalled her father saying.

She added that the former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader had even gone as far as urging the king's uncle, King Mswati III of Eswatini, to intervene. It is not clear what provoked the acrimonious exchange in the private meeting between Buthelezi and the king. The princess said that her father felt humiliated and even informed her that the late King Goodwill Zwelithini never addressed him in that manner.

"I wish to open up and say the Prince (Buthelezi) is like this because of the issue of the royal house; that thing crippled him, and later there were these other issues," the princess told the mourners. Questions were sent to Prince Africa Zulu, the king’s spokesperson, regarding the princess's comments. This story will be updated once the comment is received.