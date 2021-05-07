Prince Misuzulu calls for unity in royal family and nation

Nongoma – In a majestic speech delivered at Khangelamankengane palace in Nongoma on Friday, Prince Misuzulu Zulu, the senior Zulu prince who is tipped to be named as the next Zulu king has called for unity in the troubled royal court and entire Zulu nation.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by his sister, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu, Prince Misuzulu said the royal court must emulate his father, the recently departed King Goodwill Zwelithini, who was a man of peace and forge unity.

The call comes as there are fears that the tension and public spats in the royal court would flare up again shortly after the burial of Queen Regent, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

Among those engaged in royal fights is the late King’s first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini who is demanding 50% of the king’s estate, claiming she was married in community of property in 1969.

On the side, Queen Sibongile’s two daughters, among them Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu- Duma, is challenging the validity of the late king’s will and want it set aside.

Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics

In another fight, a clique of royals led by Princess Thembi and called “Royal rebels” in the royal court are demanding that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi stays out of royal affairs, claiming his role ended in September 1968 after the passing of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu.

Despite all these challenges, Prince Misuzulu, whose speech was read while he was sitting among the mourners in the main VIP marquee dressed just like the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, pleaded for unity.

Tellingly, the prince said all the wives of the late king, starting with queen Sibongile Dlamini who is angling for a legal fight, should be embraced from now onwards.

Furthermore, he said as the royal house, they have to unite as they have the divine duty to uphold the Zulu culture which is revered across the world.

In another call for unity and for sanity to prevail in the royal court, Princess Bukhosibemvelo, in an apparent reference to the challenges, said: “This will pass.” Furthermore, she said the way the royal court handles the current challenges will define them as the custodians of the Zulu culture.

