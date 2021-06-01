Prince Simakade emerges as surprise contender for the Zulu throne

Durban - Prince Simakade Zulu, the firstborn son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, has had his name thrown into the hat in the bitter dispute over the contestation of the Zulu throne.

Prince Simakade’s name has since been submitted to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala’s office to be considered for the Zulu throne.

However, on May 12, a few days after the burial of the late Zulu Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, Simakade asked Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to read out a statement to the media in Durban, saying he was not after the throne and he was fully behind the reign of King Misizulu.

His pledging of loyalty to King Misizulu followed that of so-called “Royal Rebels” Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu and Prince Mbonisi, the siblings of the late king, who vehemently challenged the ascension of King Misuzulu.

But all that has now changed as Independent Media learnt that Prince Simakade’s name has been thrown into the ring.

“We know that they have since submitted the name of Prince Simakade to the Office of the Premier to be considered for the throne,” a source said.

While Prince Simakade neither took calls nor responded to WhatsApp messages regarding the matter, Princess Thembi confidently confirmed that she knew about the letter, but said she did not want to say more because there were still in mourning in the royal court.

“There is something I know about that letter to the office of the premier submitting the name of Prince Simakade. The royal house will handle that matter after the mourning period.

“But, my child, please don’t get confused by this case; the nomination process for the throne is not yet closed and more names could still be submitted for consideration,” Princess Thembi said.

She repeated comments she made on Friday while receiving an award from Amajuba District Municipality in Newcastle that the Zulu nation must not panic as the royal succession will be handled with due diligence.

“This too shall pass. Those who are well versed with history will remember that there was always a contest for the throne, and once settled, there is always peace in the royal court and respect among those who were contesting. So what is happening is not new,” she said.

Royal insiders on the side of Prince Simakade said his claim to the throne was that although he was born of out wedlock, he was raised at KwaKhangelamankengane place in Nongoma, the home of late Zulu queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, while she was being groomed for the throne.

However, his opponents said that would have only happened if he was culturally adopted by the late queen, and only in the event the queen had no children of her own. Now that she had her own six children, Prince Simakade cannot claim the throne.

Meanwhile, Prince Buzabazi Zulu has distanced himself from a press conference that was billed to take place at KwaKhethomthandayo Palace in Nongoma over the weekend.

He said while the press invitation listed his cellphone number for further inquiries, he had no idea until he was flooded with calls and messages asking him about it.

The press conference, which was later canned, was to be addressed by “the widows” and other children of King Zweltihini and it was expected to focus on the issue of succession.

“I was not aware of that press conference, I was not part of it and I don’t know how my number was listed on it,” the prince, who accompanied the late king in 2018 when he opened Onomo Hotel in central Durban, said about the matter.

