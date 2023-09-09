Independent Online
Saturday, September 9, 2023

Prince Simakade mourns passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, but says he was not a perfect leader

Prince Simakade Zulu, the firstborn son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and one of the contenders for the Zulu throne arrived at KwaKhethomthandayo palace. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics

Prince Simakade Zulu, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who is still fighting to wrestle the Zulu throne from King Misuzulu has also joined in mourning the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Prince Simakade says Buthelezi who passed away on Saturday morning aged 95 left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

In his statement of condolences, the Prince acknowledged that Buthelezi was a committed public servant.

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dedicated his life to serving the Zulu Nation and South Africa at large.

“His actions, in both times of triumph and adversity, reflected his deep commitment to the welfare of our people.

Despite the glowing tribute, Prince Simakade said Buthelezi was not a perfect leader.

Although he did not go deeper, it is now public knowledge that he never had a good relationship with Buthelezi after he lost out during the race for the Zulu throne.

He has since filed a court application where he is challenging the recognition of King Misuzulu.

In part, he argues that Buthelezi has no right to call royal meetings and the May 2021 meeting he called and nominated the then Prince Misuzulu to be the next king of the Zulu nation should be set aside.

“However, it is important to acknowledge that, like all of us, he was not without his imperfections.

“Nevertheless, as we mourn his passing, it is my wish that the Zulu royal family would also use this time to mend the fences and to unite and face the prevailing challenges with honesty and determination,” he said.

Still, on Buthelezi’s imperfections, he said this is the time for the Zulu royal and nation to use to heal.

“It is worth reiterating that Prince Mangosuthu was not a perfect leader, and wisdom lies in discerning which of his teachings to follow and use.

“As we move forward, may we use this occasion to strengthen our bonds, encourage open communication, and foster healing within our family and nation.”

IOL Politics

