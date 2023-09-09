Prince Simakade mourns passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, but says he was not a perfect leader

Prince Simakade Zulu, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who is still fighting to wrestle the Zulu throne from King Misuzulu has also joined in mourning the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Prince Simakade says Buthelezi who passed away on Saturday morning aged 95 left an indelible mark on the nation’s history. WATCH: Prince Thulani Zulu, the former spokesperson of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini speaking on the legacy of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi outside KwaPhindangene in Ulundi on Saturday. Prince Thulani also worked closely with Buthelezi. @IOL pic.twitter.com/SnLLypXU8y — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 9, 2023 In his statement of condolences, the Prince acknowledged that Buthelezi was a committed public servant. “Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dedicated his life to serving the Zulu Nation and South Africa at large.

“His actions, in both times of triumph and adversity, reflected his deep commitment to the welfare of our people. Despite the glowing tribute, Prince Simakade said Buthelezi was not a perfect leader. Although he did not go deeper, it is now public knowledge that he never had a good relationship with Buthelezi after he lost out during the race for the Zulu throne.

He has since filed a court application where he is challenging the recognition of King Misuzulu. In part, he argues that Buthelezi has no right to call royal meetings and the May 2021 meeting he called and nominated the then Prince Misuzulu to be the next king of the Zulu nation should be set aside. WATCH: Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the IFP Mayor of Zululand district municipality says the legacy of the departed Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi speaks for itself and those trying to demonize him will fail. @IOL pic.twitter.com/J03645kNl3 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 9, 2023 “However, it is important to acknowledge that, like all of us, he was not without his imperfections.

“Nevertheless, as we mourn his passing, it is my wish that the Zulu royal family would also use this time to mend the fences and to unite and face the prevailing challenges with honesty and determination,” he said. Still, on Buthelezi’s imperfections, he said this is the time for the Zulu royal and nation to use to heal. “It is worth reiterating that Prince Mangosuthu was not a perfect leader, and wisdom lies in discerning which of his teachings to follow and use.