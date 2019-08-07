The Hawks revealed one of the investigators probing the case against Zandile Gumede was shot in Johannesburg last week. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Hours before suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is set to appear in court with ten others facing fraud and corruption charges, the Hawks revealed one of the investigators probing the case was shot in Johannesburg last week. The Hawks refused to give the name of the investigator but said he was shot at an intersection in Johannesburg while on his way to work. He survived and was rushed to hospital.

According to the spokesperson of the elite crime-busting unit, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, the incident happened on Friday last week. He said the name of the shot member would not be released for security reasons.

“The incident took place last week Friday while he was on his way to work. Apparently what happened is that he was at a robot and he was then attacked by three people then he got shot but he managed to escape. And then we had to take him to hospital and he is out now our recuperating at home,” Mulaudzi said.

He added that after the incident they have started beefing up the security of their investigators who are scattered across the country investigating corruption in municipalities.

“We knew from the beginning that these kind of these things will happen, someone will get shot or there will be intimidation tactics. This (incident) confirms what we have always thought might happen. We are thankful that the member did not lose his life and this is serious. The matter is being investigated. We are hoping that we will get the motive behind this.”

Political Bureau