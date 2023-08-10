Proposal for new municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal; Kranskop joins Pomeroy

The Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) has given the green to the proposal to investigate the feasibility of having a new local municipality (category B) to be based in Kranskop in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The new municipality will fall under the IFP-led Umzinyathi District Municipality which is anchored in Dundee in Northern KZN.

NEWS: The proposal to establish a new municipality to be based in Kranskop in the KZN Midlands has been given the green light by the Municipal Demarcation Board to go for public hearings. If finally approved, the new municipality will be under Umzinyathi district. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 10, 2023 Presently, Kranskop falls under Umvoti Local Municipality, which is governed by the ABC (Abantu Batho Congress) and ANC coalition governments. If finally given all the legal nods, the category B municipality will take wards from uMsinga, Nkandla, Maphumulo, and Umvoti local municipalities. This is contained in the latest circular from the board, which last week announced that all cases should go for investigations (public hearings) before the January 2024 decision.

"Proposed redetermination of the municipal boundaries of Umvoti Local Municipality (KZN245), Umzinyathi District Municipality (DC24), Nkandla Local Municipality (KZN286), King Cetshwayo District Municipality (DC28), Msinga Local Municipality (KZN244), Maphumulo Local Municipality (KZN294) and iLembe District Municipality (DC29) by excluding Kranskop and the surrounding traditional council areas from the municipal areas of Umvoti Local Municipality (KZN245). "Msinga Local Municipality (KZN244) and Umzinyathi District Municipality (DC24), Nkandla Local Municipality (KZN286) and King Cetshwayo District Municipality (DC28), Maphumulo Local Municipality (KZN294) and iLembe District Municipality (DC29), to establish a new Category B, Local Municipality," reads the notice from the board. This proposal comes as another one is being investigated to form a new local municipality to be named after Solomon Linda, and it will be anchored in Pomeroy.

This new municipality, if finally approved, will take wards from Umvoti and Nkandla local municipalities. There is also a proposal to form a new category B municipality that will fall under the Zululand district municipality. The new municipality will take wards from Ulundi Local Municipality, Abaqulusi Local Municipality, Nqutu Local Municipality, Nkandla Local Municipality, and Mthonjaneni Local Municipality (KZN285).

It is not yet clear where this municipality will be based. The board stressed that these are investigations and that final decisions will be taken after vigorous processes. "This inquiry will involve hearings or engagements with specific parties as identified to assist the MDB with specific information about the proposed re-determination, this will involve either those identified parties appearing before the investigation committee of the Board or requested to provide certain information in writing.