Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to revive small businesses in the country received a major boost after the Public Service Commission (PSC) pledged to deal harshly with government departments failing to pay service providers within 30 days.
PSC chairperson Adv Richard Sizani said his Commission will continue to monitor government departments closely on their compliance with the 30 day payment period.
Sizani said his Commission will view “non-compliance as financial misconduct.”
The PSC’s pledge came after Ramaphosa made a call to government to ensure that suppliers are paid on time.
In his call during the SA Investment Conference in Soweto last week, Ramaphosa said: “We need to offer confidence to investors to want to put their capital in our SMMEs by growing this sector and improving its viability.”