JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has stated that despite being a new party, the work and impact it has made in society is significant.
The top six were addressing media at the Nasrec expo centre ahead of their second People’s Assembly which takes place next month.
The party’s leader Julius Malema said the public had put unrealistic standards on the party and had ignored the progress it had made in its six years of existence.
“We are at the formative stage - the same standards you use to judge the EFF, you don’t put those standards on the IFP, DA, Cope, NFP - you don’t do that.
“Not even PAC, Azapo and SACP have done what we have done. No one has challenged the ANC. It’s very rare to find voting without anyone voting for the EFF,” Malema said.