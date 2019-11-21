Public has unrealistic expectations of EFF, says Julius Malema









EFF CIC Julius Malema Is seen at a press briefing ahead of the EFF Elective Conference at Nasrec. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA. Johannesburg - The EFF has stated that despite being a new party, the work and impact it has made in society is significant. The top six were addressing media at the Nasrec expo centre ahead of their second People’s Assembly which takes place next month. The party’s leader Julius Malema said the public had put unrealistic standards on the party and had ignored the progress it had made in its six years of existence. “We are at the formative stage - the same standards you use to judge the EFF, you don’t put those standards on the IFP, DA, Cope, NFP - you don’t do that. “Not even PAC, Azapo and SACP have done what we have done. No one has challenged the ANC. It’s very rare to find voting without anyone voting for the EFF,” Malema said.

He said that the conference would decide whether there was a need for a political school and while he did not see the need for more structures, he said the matter would be debated at the conference.

“I will not sit here and allow mushrooming of organisations which I will be judged on if they fail as the leader of the organisation. Many people are joining politics for the first time because of the EFF. We must constantly go back and teach.

Malema said despite the outcome of the conference he would always be in politics.

“I will always be in politics, I will die in politics. If you are removed from a position, you are not expelled, you are removed. Even if I am removed in December, I will remain a member of parliament,” Malema said.

African News Agency (ANA)