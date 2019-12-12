Johannesburg - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released several reports on Thursday which investigated wrongdoing by top politicians Faith Muthambi, Tina Joemat-Pettersson and former Parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete.
In Muthambi's matter, the office investigated whether she had politically interfered with the affairs at the SABC when she was minister of communications. Mkhwebane found that there was no evidence to substantiate the claim.
Joemat-Pettersson was cleared of accusations that she attempted to fast track the nuclear deal which was sought by Russia and Mbete was cleared of accusations that she had been bribed by a gold producing company.
Mkhwebane's presser also highlighted some other high-profile cases which were at an advanced stage.
The Estina Dairy farm matter, the SARS and Makwaka matter and the VBS bank issue which are probing factors involved in the matter. She said her office was experiencing issues with the South African Reserve Bank with its probe into the VBS matter.